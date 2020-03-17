NIAID Announces Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Investigational COVID-19 Vaccine

HHS: Secretary Azar Statement on Launch of Phase 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

“On Monday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health announced that a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating an investigational vaccine designed to protect against COVID-19 has begun at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, funded by NIH. … The study is evaluating different doses of the experimental vaccine for safety and its ability to induce an immune response in participants…” (3/16).

NIH: NIH clinical trial of investigational vaccine for COVID-19 begins

“…The open-label trial will enroll 45 healthy adult volunteers ages 18 to 55 years over approximately 6 weeks. The first participant received the investigational vaccine [on Monday]. The study is evaluating different doses of the experimental vaccine for safety and its ability to induce an immune response in participants. This is the first of multiple steps in the clinical trial process for evaluating the potential benefit of the vaccine…” (3/16).