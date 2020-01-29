China Agrees To Admit WHO-Coordinated Team Of Experts To Assist In Coronavirus Response

New York Times: China Will Admit International Experts to Help Contain Coronavirus Outbreak

“After repeatedly declining assistance from international health officials, Chinese authorities agreed on Tuesday to permit teams of experts coordinated by the World Health Organization to visit China to help contain the growing coronavirus outbreak…” (Rabin, 1/28).

Reuters: WHO weighs science and politics in global virus emergency decision

“Most of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) criteria for declaring a global emergency have been met, but it is awaiting clear evidence of a sustained spread of the new coronavirus outside China before doing so, some experts and diplomats said…” (Nebehay/Kelland, 1/28).

Wall Street Journal: Travel Barriers Rise as WHO Chief Praises Beijing’s Coronavirus Response

“…[T]he head of the World Health Organization praised Beijing’s handling of the outbreak of a new and dangerous coronavirus. The words of encouragement from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Beijing on Tuesday offered a public boost to a government response that has come under fire for a lack of transparency, but other developments illustrated continuing fears around the globe that Chinese authorities might not be doing enough to contain the fast-spreading virus…” (Yang et al., 1/28).

Additional coverage of WHO and Chinese responses to the coronavirus outbreak is available from CNBC, Devex, NPR, and Reuters.