CFR Experts Examine Feminist Foreign Policy

Mar 10, 2020

Foreign Affairs: The Best Foreign Policy Puts Women at the Center
Rachel Vogelstein, senior fellow and director of the Women and Foreign Policy Program at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Jamille Bigio, senior fellow in the Women and Foreign Policy Program at CFR, and Rebecca Turkington, assistant director of the Women and Foreign Policy Program at CFR, discuss the meaning of feminist foreign policy and examine the experiences of countries working to implement feminist foreign policies (3/9).

