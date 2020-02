Council on Foreign Relations: Coronavirus Outbreak: What Is the U.S. Public Health Response?

Lindsay Maizland, writer and editor at CFR, discusses the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak, including an overview of which agencies are leading the U.S. response, what U.S. health authorities are advising, how the U.S. is contributing to global efforts, and whether the U.S. is equipped to respond if the outbreak worsens (2/4).