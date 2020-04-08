menu

Global Health Community Addresses U.S. Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

Apr 08, 2020

Council on Foreign Relations: U.S. Coronavirus Response: Who’s In Charge of What?
Lindsay Maizland, writer and editor with the Council on Foreign Relations (4/7).

CSIS: A Covid-19 Response Corps Can Help Stop the Pandemic
U.S. Reps. Susan Brooks (R-Ind.) and Ami Bera (D-Calif.), members of the CSIS Commission on Strengthening America’s Health Security (4/6).

Just Security: COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong
Oona A. Hathaway, Gerard C. and Bernice Latrobe Smith Professor of International Law at Yale Law School and director of the Center for Global Legal Challenges at Yale Law School (4/7).

