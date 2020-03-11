menu

CEPI Approves $4.4M In Additional Funding For Coronavirus Vaccine Research, Bringing Total To $23.7M

Mar 11, 2020

Reuters: Epidemic response group ups coronavirus vaccine funding to $23.7 mln
“The CEPI global epidemic response coalition said on Tuesday it will put a further $4.4 million into deals with the biotech firm Novavax and Britain’s University of Oxford to rapidly develop potential vaccines against COVID-19. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which was set up to fight emerging epidemics, said the extra funding brought its total investment in development of new vaccines against the new coronavirus to $23.7 million…” (Kelland, 3/10).

