CDC’s MMWR Reports On Progress Toward Maternal, Neonatal Tetanus Elimination Worldwide, Cholera Outbreak In Zimbabwe

CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Progress Toward Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus Elimination — Worldwide, 2000-2018

Henry N. Njugun of the Global Immunization Division at the Center for Global Health at the CDC, and colleagues (5/1).

CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Notes from the Field: Cholera Outbreak — Zimbabwe, September 2018-March 2019

Alison Winstead, Epidemic Intelligence Service officer at the CDC, and colleagues (5/1).