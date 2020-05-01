menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

CDC’s MMWR Reports On Progress Toward Maternal, Neonatal Tetanus Elimination Worldwide, Cholera Outbreak In Zimbabwe

May 01, 2020

CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Progress Toward Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus Elimination — Worldwide, 2000-2018
Henry N. Njugun of the Global Immunization Division at the Center for Global Health at the CDC, and colleagues (5/1).

CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Notes from the Field: Cholera Outbreak — Zimbabwe, September 2018-March 2019
Alison Winstead, Epidemic Intelligence Service officer at the CDC, and colleagues (5/1).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.