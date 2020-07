CAR Highlights Inequalities In COVID-19 Testing; India Surges Past 1M Cases; U.K. Builds Up COVID-19 Medicines Stockpile To Prepare For Potential 2nd Wave; Brazil Tops 2M Cases; Outbreak Threatens To Exacerbate Humanitarian Crisis In Syria; U.S. Congress Set To Address Vaccine Funding

AFRICA

AP: African nation blasts ‘inequality crisis’ in virus testing (Anna, 7/16).

Devex: Politics gets in the way of Nigeria’s COVID-19 response (Adepoju, 7/17).

VOA: WHO Calls for End to Africa Conflicts to Fight Coronavirus (Yusef, 7/16).

ASIA

AP: Struggling India crosses 1 million coronavirus cases (Saaliq et al., 7/17).

New York Times: India Coronavirus Cases Surge Past One Million (Singh/Gettleman, 7/16).

New York Times: No One Knows What Thailand Is Doing Right, but So Far, It’s Working (Beech, 7/16).

NPR: Australian State Orders ‘No Dancing, No Singing, No Mingling’ To Halt COVID-19 (Neuman, 7/17).

Washington Post: In a Siberian village, the lockdown is extreme. Trenches have sealed it off (Dixon, 7/17).

EUROPE

Financial Times: U.K. builds up Covid-19 medicines stockpile in case of second wave (Neville, 7/16).

The Guardian: Revealed: Italy’s call for urgent help was ignored as coronavirus swept through Europe (Boffey et al., 7/15).

Xinhua: WHO says COVID-19 situation in Eastern Mediterranean region remains alarming (7/16).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: Brazil tops 2 million coronavirus cases, with 76,000 dead (Savarese/Biller, 7/16).

PRI: Bogotá tries ‘staggered quarantine’ to slow coronavirus spread (Valencia, 7/16).

MIDDLE EAST

New Humanitarian: How coronavirus hit Aden: A Yemeni doctor’s diary (Derwish, July 2020).

Vox: Syria’s Idlib was already a humanitarian nightmare. Now the coronavirus has arrived (Kirby, 7/16).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: Puerto Rico rolls back openings amid spike in COVID-19 cases (Coto, 7/16).

The Hill: Vaccine scientist predicts U.S. is weeks away from every American knowing ‘seriously ill’ coronavirus patient (Bowden, 7/16).

STAT: NIH Director Francis Collins defends Fauci amid White House criticism (Facher, 7/16).

Wall Street Journal: Congress Set to Tackle Vaccine Funding in Next Round of Coronavirus Aid (Peterson et al., 7/16).

Wall Street Journal: Growing Wait Times for Covid-19 Test Results Hinder Virus Response (Abbott et al., 7/16).

Xinhua: U.S. approaches half million new COVID-19 cases each week: report (7/16).