Canada, World Bank, IFC Look To Roll Out Funds; U.S. Implements More Sanctions On Iran Despite COVID-19 Outbreak

CP/Globe and Mail: Ottawa to roll out foreign aid as part of the fight against COVID-19 spread

“The Canadian government will soon roll out millions in foreign aid spending to help combat the spread of COVID-19 abroad, particularly in refugee camps and developing countries, says International Development Minister Karina Gould…” (Carbert/Dickson, 3/19).

Devex: World Bank, IFC look to quickly deploy COVID-19 funds

“Using new funds, existing vehicles, and fast-track authorities, the World Bank and International Finance Corporation aim to get recently announced COVID-19 funding to the countries and companies that need it fast, to tackle immediate health needs, and also to address longer-term economic and social impacts…” (Saldinger, 3/20).

Foreign Policy: U.S. Adds More Iran Sanctions Despite Coronavirus Crisis

“U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced further sanctions on Iran on Wednesday, citing the recent rocket attacks in Taji, Iraq, that killed two U.S. service members. According to a statement by Pompeo, the sanctions target ‘nine entities and three individuals’ mostly from Iran’s petrochemical industry that ‘provide revenue to the regime that it may use to fund terror and other destabilizing activities’…” (Quinn, 3/19).

New Humanitarian: Coronavirus and aid: What we’re watching

“As the coronavirus pandemic reaches new corners of the globe, its impacts are beginning to cascade on already stretched aid operations in crisis zones. The New Humanitarian is collecting updates about how the coronavirus is hitting aid responses in vulnerable communities — from refugee camps and disaster displacement sites, to border crossings and conflict zones…” (3/19).