Canada Commits CAD $600M To Gavi, CAD $190M To GPEI Over 4 Years

May 13, 2020

Radio Canada International/CBC: Canada commits $600M to global vaccination efforts
“Canada is pledging $600 million to a global public-private partnership that works on vaccination campaigns in the world’s poorest countries, International Development Minister Karina Gould announced [Tuesday]. In addition to the funding for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Canada is committing $47.5 million annually over four years to support the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s strategy, Gould said. Gould made the announcement at the launch of the Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security virtual meeting, which she co-hosted with her counterparts from Denmark, Qatar, South Korea, and Sierra Leone…” (Sevunts, 5/12).

Global News: Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau praises Canada’s contribution to GAVI initiative (5/12).

