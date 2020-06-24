Canada Pledges C$93.7M To Fund Sexual, Reproductive Health Projects Amid COVID-19

RCI: Canada announces $93.7M funding for sexual and reproductive health

“Aid groups are praising Ottawa’s pledge to allocate $93.7 million to fund projects supporting sexual and reproductive health and rights for millions of women and girls in developing countries whose access to these services has been severely curtailed as a result of the pandemic. Canada’s International Development Minister, Karina Gould, made the announcement at the #SheDecidesNow Virtual Round Table on Monday. … Canada’s pledge is part of the commitments announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2019 and in 2017. It does not represent new funding but fleshes out the broad funding announcements made by the Trudeau government at the Women Deliver 2019 Conference in Vancouver in June 2019, where Canada pledged to increase its funding for women and girls’ health around the world to $1.4 billion every year starting in 2023, with half of this money dedicated to sexual and reproductive health projects…” (Sevunts, 6/23).