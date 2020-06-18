Briefing Addresses Health Needs Of Women, Girls Globally

Friends of the Global Fight: Health as a Catalyst for Women’s Equality: An Agenda for Action

“On June 16, Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Friends), CARE International, International Center for Research on Women (ICRW), and Global Health Council (GHC) hosted a web-based briefing aimed at a Capitol Hill and policy audience on the health needs of women and girls globally.” Speakers included: U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.); Chris Collins, president of Friends of the Global Fight; Loyce Pace, president and executive director of the Global Health Council; Angeli Achrekar, principal deputy coordinator of the Office of the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Global Health Diplomacy at the U.S. Department of State; Roopa Dhatt, co-founder and executive director of Women in Global Health; Janet Fleischman, senior associate with the CSIS Global Health Policy Center; Jen Kates, senior vice president and director of Global Health & HIV Policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation; and Maurine Murenga, board member with the communities delegation for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. A video of the briefing is available (6/17).