Brazil President Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus; Foreign Policy Examines Country’s Public Health System Amid Pandemic

Financial Times: Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

“Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus, days after he celebrated the July 4 weekend with the U.S. ambassador and a host of his top ministers in Brasília. The 65-year-old said he started feeling weak on Sunday, and ‘it worsened on Monday, with malaise, tiredness, muscle pain, and fever of 38 degrees.’ He said doctors treated him with the controversial antimalarial drug chloroquine…” (Harris et al., 7/7).

Foreign Policy: Bolsonaro Made Brazil a Pandemic Pariah

“…[Brazil’s universal public health system, called the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde),] belongs to the whole of the country, but only a handful of cities and states have mobilized it effectively during the pandemic. The vast differentials across Brazil show that a public health system alone is not enough. Such a system’s success depends on good management—something the country has sorely lacked. President Jair Bolsonaro greeted the pandemic by attempting to disarm the SUS, spread disinformation about the virus, and undermine international health collaboration…” (Osborn, 7/7).

