Brazil President Threatens To Leave WHO; Government Ceases Publication Of COVID-19 Data

AP: Brazil expunges virus death toll as data befuddles experts

“Brazil’s government has stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections in an extraordinary move that critics call an attempt to hide the true toll of the disease in Latin America’s largest nation. Saturday’s move came after months of criticism from experts that Brazil’s statistics are woefully deficient, and in some cases manipulated, so it may never be possible to understand the depth of the pandemic in the country…” (Jeantet et al., 6/7).

UPI: Brazil threatens to follow U.S. pullout of WHO amid pandemic

“Brazil has threatened to leave the World Health Organization over alleged bias as the South American country recorded the the second-highest number of cases of the coronavirus. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced the threat weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump cut U.S. ties with WHO. … ‘I’m telling you right now, the United States left the WHO, and we’re studying that, in the future,’ the far-right leader told reporters. ‘Either the WHO works without ideological bias, or we leave, too’…” (Brokaw, 6/6).

Additional coverage of Brazil’s removal of COVID-19 data is available from BBC, Reuters, and Washington Post.