IOM Expert Discusses Movement Of People In DRC, Implications For Ebola Control Efforts

IOM: Curbing an Epidemic on the Move, Stopping Ebola in its Tracks

Angela Wells, IOM public information officer for the Department of Operations and Emergencies, discusses the implications of the movement of people for Ebola control efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), highlighting the role of frontline health workers at border crossings, as well as the challenges presented by the internal displacement of people within DRC. Wells concludes, “A more concerted international investment in preparedness and prevention efforts — and broader humanitarian response — is crucial if governments and humanitarian organizations are to effectively save more lives and ensure that the outbreak does not impact further the citizens of DRC and its neighbors” (December 2019).