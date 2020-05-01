menu

Blogs, Statements Address Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic

May 01, 2020

BMJ Opinion: Covid-19 vaccines: global access means having enough
Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (4/30).

Brookings: COVID-19 has revealed a flaw in public health systems. Here’s how to fix it.
Stuti Khemani, senior economist with the Development Research Group at the World Bank (4/30).

CMMB: A Moment of Global Awakening
Bruce Wilkinson, president and CEO of CMMB (4/30).

Gates Notes: What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine
Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (4/30).

RSA: A Global Humanitarian Marshall Plan
Ben Ramalingam, senior research associate for the Overseas Development Institute (4/28).

U.N.: “The pandemic is exposing and exploiting inequalities of all kinds, including gender inequality”
António Guterres, secretary general of the U.N. (4/30).

UNAIDS: Ensuring that all people who use drugs and are living with HIV have access to treatment in Bangladesh (4/30).

UNAIDS: UNAIDS: Ensuring continuity of HIV combination prevention for people who use drugs in Algeria (4/30).

UNICEF: Through pandemics and epidemics, hope stays alive (4/30).

World Bank: COVID-19 in fragile settings: Ensuring a conflict-sensitive response
Franck Bousquet, senior director of the World Bank Fragility, Conflict, & Violence Group, and Oscar Fernández-Taranco, U.N. assistant secretary general for peacebuilding support (4/30).

World Economic Forum: COVID-19 in Africa: insights from our 30 April WHO media briefing
Beatrice Di Caro, digital media specialist with the World Economic Forum (4/30).

World Economic Forum: These are the OECD countries testing most for COVID-19
Douglas Broom, senior writer with Formative Content (4/30).

World Economic Forum: What we can learn from Sweden’s approach to COVID-19: WHO coronavirus briefing
Linda Lacina, digital editor with the World Economic Forum (4/30).

World Economic Forum: COVID-19 is hurting children’s mental health. Here are 3 ways we can help
Henrietta H. Fore, executive director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) (4/1).

