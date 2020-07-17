menu

Blogs, Releases Discuss Global Health Supply Chains, Electronic Health Systems In Africa, Femicide In Latin America

Jul 17, 2020

National Law Review: Reinventing Supply Chains to Reach Patients in Remote Areas
Kathryn Rattigan, member of Robinson & Cole LLP’s Business Litigation Group and Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team (7/16).

World Economic Forum: It’s time for a great reset of Africa’s e-health systems. Here’s how
Cornelius Kalenzi, postdoctoral researcher with the KAIST-Korea Policy Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and Mekuria Haile Teklemariam, adviser to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia (7/17).

Woodrow Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program’s “New Security Beat”: Accessing Justice: Femicide and the Rule of Law in Latin America
Annelise Gilbert, program assistant at the Brazil Institute, and colleagues (7/17).

