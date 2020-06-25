menu

Blogs, Releases Address Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Humanitarian Financing; HIV, TB, Malaria Programs; Indirect Health Impacts On Ethiopia; Other Issues

Jun 25, 2020

Center for Global Development: Humanitarian Financing Is Failing the COVID-19 Frontlines
Jeremy Konyndyk, senior policy fellow; Patrick Saez, senior policy fellow; and Rose Worden, research assistant, all at CGD (6/18).

Center for Global Development: Estimating the Indirect Health Impacts of COVID-19 in Ethiopia
Damian Walker, non-resident fellow at CGD, and colleagues (6/24).

Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: New Global Fund Report: Funding Needed to Mitigate The Impact Of COVID-19 as HIV, TB And Malaria Deaths Could Nearly Double (6/24).

U.N.: Never waste a crisis: Corporations invest to ‘recover better’ from COVID-19 (6/24).

UNAIDS: UNAIDS Executive Director sets out HIV/COVID-19 landscape at opening of PCB meeting (6/24).

World Economic Forum: Private sector investors must now step up to quell the COVID-19 crisis
Cyrus Ardalan, chair of the International Finance Facility for Immunisation and chair of OakNorth Bank (6/25).

