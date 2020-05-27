Blog Posts, Statements Address Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Center for Global Development: A Tool to Estimate the Net Health Impact of COVID-19 Policies

Damian Walker, non-resident fellow with CGD, and colleagues (5/26).

Center for Global Development: What Is the World Health Organization Without the United States?

Amanda Glassman, executive vice president of CGD, CEO of CGD Europe, and senior fellow, and Brin Datema, associate with the executive office and programs, both with CGD (5/26).

Council on Foreign Relations: Millions at Risk of Gender-Based Violence if COVID-19 Pandemic is Prolonged

Natalia Kanem, executive director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) (5/26).

Global Citizen: How UNICEF Australia Is Providing Life-Saving Support to Children on the Front Lines of COVID-19

Madeleine Keck, digital campaigner with Global Citizen Australia (5/27).

Global Polio Eradication Initiative: Somalia’s Polio Teams Help Combat COVID-19 (5/26).

Health Affairs Blog: Centering The Needs Of Birthing People During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Erin Miller, health policy work lead for the Colorado Children’s Campaign, and Samantha Espinoza, policy analyst with Colorado Children’s Campaign (5/26).

PAHO: PAHO Director says fight against COVID-19 pandemic must include chronic disease care (5/26).

PLOS Blogs “Your Say”: Coronavirus, Obesity and Undernutrition: The Triple Burden for Latin America

Ada Cuevas, from the Advanced Center for Metabolic Medicine and Nutrition (CAMMYN) in Chile, and Claudia Batz, policy and education officer at the World Obesity Federation (5/26).

Sanitation and Water for All: World leaders’ Call to Action on COVID-19 (May 2020).

UNAIDS: Civil society organizations in Kenya call for a response to COVID-19 that respects the rights and dignity of all (5/26).

UNAIDS: “When people are asked to isolate themselves, we also need to make sure that they have food and medicine” (5/26).

World Economic Forum: 4 infectious diseases that should not be forgotten during COVID-19

Andrea Willige, senior writer for Formative Content (5/26).

World Economic Forum: Bushmeat could cause the next pandemic — here’s why it’s a threat and what’s being done to stop it

Ben Garrod, fellow for animal and environmental biology at Anglia Ruskin University (5/26).

WHO: Countries failing to stop harmful marketing of breast-milk substitutes, warn WHO and UNICEF (5/27).

WHO Regional Office for Europe: World Health Assembly adopts resolution to intensify efforts to control COVID-19 at virtual session (5/26).