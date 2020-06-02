menu

Blog Posts, Releases, Statement Address COVID-19 Pandemic

Jun 02, 2020

Atlantic Council: Executive summary: The virus and global order
Jeffrey Cimmino, program assistant at the Atlantic Council (6/1).

Save the Children: 225 Past and Present Leaders Demand G20 Summit is Convened Urgently to Address Health and Economic Crises and Global Recovery Plan (6/2).

U.N.: Kids and families broaden global perspectives during COVID-19 (June 2020).

U.N.: Trans women in Mexico help neighbors during pandemic (June 2020).

UNAIDS: A joint U.N. statement calls on U.N. Member States to permanently close compulsory drug detention and rehabilitation centres (6/1).

World Economic Forum: Pandemics are here to stay. Here’s how to prepare for the next one
Mikkel Vestergaard Frandsen, chief executive officer of Sceye (6/2).

WHO: Maintaining essential health services: new operational guidance for the COVID-19 context (6/1).

