Blog Posts, Releases Address Impacts Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Response Efforts

Jun 23, 2020

African Arguments: Uganda’s COVID-19 neglect of minorities is bad for everyone
Moses Muhumuza, founder and director of the Universal Institute of Research and Innovations in Uganda, and Mark Kaahwa, academic and researcher based at the Mountains of the Moon University in Uganda (6/22).

Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: Coronavirus is an SOS: Mend our broken relationship with nature, says U.N. and WHO
Damian Carrington, The Guardian’s environment editor (6/22).

Solidarités International: Yemen: The Devastation Caused By Epidemics (6/23).

U.N.: COVID and the Rule of Law: A dangerous Balancing Act
Alexandre Zouev, U.N. assistant secretary general for Rule of Law and Security Institutions (June 2020).

UNAIDS: COVID-19 could affect the availability and cost of antiretroviral medicines, but the risks can be mitigated (6/22).

World Bank: How the World Bank is mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 in the health sector (6/22).

