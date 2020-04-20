Release, Blog Posts Address Various Aspects Related To COVID-19 Pandemic

BMJ Blogs: Trumping the World Health Organization — what does it mean?

Charles Clift, senior consulting fellow at the Centre for Universal Health at Chatham House (4/17).

Brookings: Africa in the news: African governments, multilaterals address COVID-19 emergency, debt relief

Dhruv Gandhi, senior research analyst, and Christina Golubski, assistant director, both with the Africa Growth Initiative at Brookings (4/18).

Center for Strategic & International Studies’ “Take as Directed”: Coronavirus Crisis Update: Guidelines to Reopen — how, and when?

CSIS is producing a series of podcasts related to the COVID-19 pandemic (April 2020).

GeoPoll: Report: The Impact Of COVID-19 Across Africa

Roxana Elliott, author at GeoPoll (4/15).

Health Policy Plus/Medium: Estimating the Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Mothers and Newborns in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Dorit Stein, associate for health financing at Palladium, and colleagues (4/15).

National Interest: Trump Should Be Tough On the WHO — And Recommit to Strengthening Global Health Security

Jeffrey Cimmino, program assistant in the Global Strategy Initiative in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council (4/19)

ODI: Covid 19 — why gender matters

Caroline Harper, principal research fellow and director; Carmen Leon-Himmelstine, senior research officer; and Rachel George, senior research officer; all with the Gender Equality and Social Inclusion team at ODI (4/17).

UNAIDS: UNAIDS calls for increase in health spending and social protection as an essential part of the economic response to COVID-19 (4/16).

World Economic Forum: World Health Organization: what does it do and how does it work?

Peter Beech, World Economic Forum writer (4/17).

World Economic Forum: ‘Flattening the curve’ is a pipe dream for fragile countries

Zahra Alkhateeb (Bhaiwala) and Neekta Hamidi, both with the Global Shaper Community (4/20).