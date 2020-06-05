Article, Blogs, Releases Address Ebola In DRC, Gavi Replenishment, Health Of Women, Girls

BMJ: Investing in the health of girls and women: a best buy for sustainable development

Michelle Remme, research lead at United Nations University International Institute for Global Health in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and colleagues (6/2).

Council on Foreign Relations: Ebola Emerges in Northwestern DRC, WHO Responds

John Campbell, Ralph Bunche senior fellow for Africa Policy Studies (6/4).

European Commission: Coronavirus Global Response: European Commission pledges €300 million to Gavi (6/4).

Independent Commission for Aid Impact: The U.K.’s Work with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (June 2020).

Médecins Sans Frontières: Fifteen mothers confirmed killed in Kabul maternity wing attack (6/3).

Think Global Health: Silenced Voices in Global Health

Katri Bertram, senior global health consultant, and colleagues (6/3).

UNFPA West and Central Africa: UNFPA welcomes the World Bank’s approval of an additional $376 million to advance women’s and girls’ empowerment in Africa (6/3).

UNICEF: HPV vaccine manufacturers commit to provide enough supply to immunize at least 84 million girls in Gavi countries (6/4).

Woodrow Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program’s “New Security Beat”: The Unseen Side of Pregnancy: Non-Communicable Diseases and Maternal Health (New Report)

Sarah Barnes, Maternal Health Initiative editor at the Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program, and colleagues (6/3).