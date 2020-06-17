menu

Blog Posts, Releases Address COVID-19 Data, Impact On Certain Populations, Other Related Issues

Jun 17, 2020

BMJ Opinion: Covid-19: Male disadvantage highlights the importance of sex-disaggregated data
Katherine Ripullone, academic with the George Institute for Global Health at the University of Oxford and Cambridge University Hospitals, NHS East of England, Cambridge, and colleagues (6/17).

Center for Global Development: What Can Policymakers Learn about COVID-19 from Looking at Different Model Estimates?
Y-Ling Chi, senior policy analyst with CGD, and colleagues (6/16).

PAHO: PAHO Director calls to contain spread of COVID-19 in vulnerable populations in border areas (6/16).

Platform for Collaboration on Tax: Facing the crisis: the role of tax in dealing with COVID-19
Vitor Gaspar, director of the Fiscal Affairs Department at the IMF, and colleagues (6/16).

UNAIDS: Assessing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic among women and girls living with HIV in Asia and the Pacific (6/16).

UNICEF: Helping vulnerable adolescents fight COVID-19
Umar Swati, media manager with Abbottabad’s Water and Sanitation Services Company, and Abdul Sami Malik, communications specialist with UNICEF (6/16).

WHO: Leaders speak out about their concerns regarding older people in the context of COVID-19 (6/16).

