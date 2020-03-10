menu

Blog Posts Address Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Outbreak

Mar 10, 2020

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: Announcing the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator
Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (3/9).

World Bank: Swift action can help developing countries limit economic harm of coronavirus
Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, vice president for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions at the World Bank Group (3/9).

World Economic Forum: Minimizing Coronavirus’ impact is a race against time — this chart explains why
Linda Lacina, digital editor with the World Economic Forum (3/8).

World Economic Forum: 7 top things to know about coronavirus today (3/9).

