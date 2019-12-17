Blog Post Reviews Global Health Innovation Stories Of 2019

Global Health Technologies Coalition’s “Breakthroughs Blog”: A year in review: The global health innovation stories that shaped 2019

GHTC Senior Communications Lead Marissa Chmiola, GHTC Senior Program Assistant Ansley Kahn, and GHTC Policy and Advocacy Associate Julien Rashid write, “Two thousand nineteen was a tumultuous year for the global health community. From a major reorganization of the World Health Organization (WHO), to steps forward and backward in quashing the smoldering Ebola epidemic, to welcome approvals of new desperately needed health tools, 2019 took us on a topsy-turvy ride. Though the landscape may be constantly shifting under our feet, we at GHTC feel heartened by the clear evidence of our community’s shared progress and impact — and we remain emboldened by our belief that science serves and science saves. So, as the year comes to a close, we are taking a look back at the top global health innovation stories and news that shaped 2019…” (12/13).