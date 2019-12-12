Blog Post, Podcast, Study, Statement Mark International UHC Day

The BMJ Opinion: We must change how we measure the impact of health spending on poor people if we are serious about “leaving no one behind”

Sarah Thomson, senior health financing specialist at the WHO Barcelona Office for Health Systems Strengthening, Tamás Evetovits, head of the WHO Barcelona Office for Health Systems Strengthening, and Jonathan Cylus, coordinator of the London Hub of the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies, discuss the promise of “leaving no one behind” in efforts to achieve UHC. They conclude, “To keep the promise of leaving no one behind, countries need to be able to benefit the most disadvantaged people first, with the help of indicators and metrics amenable to equity analysis” (12/12).

Center for Global Development: Lessons from Ghana on Universal Health Coverage: Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt on the CGD Podcast

Maya Malarski, a policy analyst for the international Decision Support Initiative (iDSI) at CGD, speaks with Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt, director of technical coordination at Ghana’s Ministry of Health, about how Ghana’s National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is working toward achieving UHC (12/11).

The Lancet Global Health: A comprehensive assessment of universal health coverage in 111 countries: a retrospective observational study

Adam Wagstaff of the Development Research Group and Sven Neelsen of the Health, Nutrition, & Population Global Practice, both at the World Bank, examine health service coverage and financial protection in 111 countries, concluding, “Strong UHC performance is correlated with the share of a country’s health budget that is channelled through government and social health insurance schemes” (12/11).

WHO: Keeping the promise to the women who will deliver universal health coverage

In a statement marking International UHC Day, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says, “This Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day is the first since the landmark September 2019 United Nations High Level Meeting on UHC when Heads of State and Government made strong commitments to deliver UHC. And one of the most important promises made was to address the gender inequities in the health and social workforce that disadvantage women and limit their advance into leadership. Heads of State and Government agreed unanimously that this has to change…” (12/12).