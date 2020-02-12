Bill, Melinda Gates Release 2020 Annual Letter

GatesNotes: Why we swing for the fences

In their 2020 annual letter, Bill and Melinda Gates, co-chairs of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, reflect on the first two decades of the Foundation’s existence, highlighting the Foundation’s global health efforts, including their relationships with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, PEPFAR’s DREAMS Initiative, and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (2/10).