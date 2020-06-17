Australian Foreign Minister Payne Says Chinese, Russian Disinformation Created ‘Fear And Division,’ Calls For Greater Efforts To Reform Global Bodies, Including WHO

AP: Australia accuses China and Russia of virus disinformation

“China and Russia have used the anxiety around the coronavirus pandemic to undermine Western democracies by spreading disinformation online, Australia’s foreign minister said. The disinformation contributed to a ‘climate of fear and division’ when the world needed cooperation and understanding, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a speech at Australian National University, a text of which was released by her office late Tuesday…” (McGuirk, 6/17).

Reuters: Australia says pandemic prompts greater effort to revamp global bodies

“Australia will take a more activist role in reshaping global bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) after the coronavirus pandemic dealt an unexpected blow to international stability, its foreign minister said on Tuesday. … The pandemic has drawn attention to the strengths and weaknesses of the United Nations system, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a major policy speech, adding that no other body could do the health security work the WHO does…” (Needham, 6/16).