Argentine President To Send Bill Legalizing Abortion, Implementing Sex Education, Pregnancy Prevention Drive To Congress

Reuters: Argentine president to send abortion legalization law to Congress

“Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced on Sunday that he will send to Congress a bill to legalize abortion, an initiative that has broad social support but is also strongly opposed by religious groups in Pope Francis’ home nation. … The initiative, promoted for years by an increasingly powerful feminist movement in Argentina, will be accompanied by a sexual education and pregnancy prevention drive, according to the Fernandez government. Current Argentine law only permits abortions in cases of rape, or if the mother’s health is at risk…” (Misculin/Laing, 3/1).