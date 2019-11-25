Argentina’s Health Secretary Resigns After President Rejects Protocol Aimed At Widening Access To Abortion

Reuters: Argentine health chief quits in abortion fight with conservative president

“Argentina’s health secretary resigned on Friday after a protocol he signed the day before, aimed at making abortion more available, was revoked by conservative President Mauricio Macri, less than a month before he is to leave office. ‘Unfortunately, the repeal of the protocol forces me to resign my position as the nation’s secretary of health,’ Adolfo Rubinstein said in his resignation letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. The proposed nationwide protocol would have widened the criteria under which abortion is allowed…” (Lammertyn/Bronstein, 11/22).