Aidspan Publishes New Issue Of ‘Global Fund Observer’

Dec 20, 2019

Aidspan: Global Fund Observer
Aidspan, an independent watchdog of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, has published Issue 370 of the ‘Global Fund Observer.’ The newsletter features articles on the Global Fund’s country allocations for 2020-2022, the results of an OIG audit on grants to South Sudan, and Executive Director Peter Sands’ call for increased domestic investments in health at a recent ICASA meeting in Rwanda (12/19).

