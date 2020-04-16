African Nations To Provide 1M Novel Coronavirus Tests; Latin American Health Workers Face Hostility; Red Cross Warns Of Upheaval Across Middle East

AFRICA

AP: Africa to roll out more than 1 million coronavirus tests (Anna, 4/16).

Science: South Africa flattens its coronavirus curve — and considers how to ease restrictions (Nordling, 4/15).

U.N. News: Africa mobilizing to minimize losses as COVID-19 pandemic continues worldwide advance (4/15).

Washington Post: ‘Killing in the name of corona’: Death toll soars from Kenya’s curfew crackdown (Ombour/Bearak, 4/16).

ASIA

Al Jazeera: How an anti-malarial drug has become a tool of India’s diplomacy (Bisht, 4/16).

The Hill: New Zealand’s prime minister, leadership to take 20 percent pay cut to offset coronavirus impact (Johnson, 4/15).

Reuters: Taiwan reports no new coronavirus cases for first time in a month (Blanchard/Lee, 4/14).

EUROPE

The Atlantic: I Can’t Stop Thinking About Patient One (Donadio, 4/16).

New York Times: How Bubonic Plague Has Helped Russia Fight the Coronavirus (Kramer, 4/15).

POLITICO: As corona casualties mount, Putin keeps a low profile (Bennetts, 4/15).

Reuters: Europe coronavirus cases reach almost 1 million, coming weeks ‘critical’: WHO (Kelland, 4/16).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: Colombia rushes to make cheap ventilators for COVID patients (Rueda, 4/16).

CIDRAP News: COVID-19 poised to hit Americas nations with more force (Schnirring, 4/14).

Reuters: ‘It’s Covid! Stay away!’ Latin America’s health workers face rising hostility (Oré, 4/15).

MIDDLE EAST

Forbes: Middle East Set For Sharp Economic Fall Due To Covid-19 “Great Lockdown” Says IMF (Dudley, 4/14).

Foreign Policy: The Coronavirus Threatens Saudi Arabia’s Global Ambitions (Varagur, 4/15).

Reuters: Coronavirus could cause upheaval across Middle East — Red Cross (Nebehay, 4/16).

NORTH AMERICA

The Intercept: U.S. and Mexico Are Blocking Kids From Asking for Asylum Because of Coronavirus (Green, 4/16).

Newsweek: Mexico’s Coronavirus Response Could Plunge Country Into Deeper Recession, Experts Warn (Da Silva, 4/16).

VICE: Coronavirus Updates Canada: Trump Wants to Reopen the U.S.-Canada Border Soon (Zoledziowski, 4/16).