Advocates Attending First Global Forum On Childhood Pneumonia Call For More Treatment, Prevention Action To Save Up To 9M Child Lives

Devex: Increased action against pneumonia could save 9 million children

“As the first Global Forum on Childhood Pneumonia gets underway in Barcelona, Spain, advocates are calling for a boost in efforts to tackle the disease and avert the deaths of 9 million children in the next 10 years. According to analysis by Save the Children and Johns Hopkins University, scaling up pneumonia treatment and prevention services could save 3.2 million children under the age of 5 from pneumonia, and a further 5.7 million from other diseases such as diarrhea, sepsis, and measles…” (Root, 1/30).

U.N. News: Stepped-up efforts needed to combat pneumonia; save nearly nine million children’s lives

“… ‘If we are serious about saving the lives of children, we have to get serious about fighting pneumonia,’ said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. … The first-ever global forum on childhood pneumonia kicked off on Wednesday in Barcelona, Spain, and will include discussions on a more affordable pneumonia vaccine and political commitments from governments in high-burden countries to develop national strategies to reduce pneumonia deaths. The Global Forum on Childhood Pneumonia will run until Friday…” (1/29).