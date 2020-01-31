menu

Gavi Replenishment, Other Funding, National Commitments To Child Nutrition, Air Pollution Reduction Top Discussions At Global Forum On Childhood Pneumonia

Jan 31, 2020

Devex: Gavi replenishment tops concerns at Global Forum on Childhood Pneumonia
“The need for a successful replenishment of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to increase childhood immunization against pneumonia dominated conversations at the Global Forum on Childhood Pneumonia this week. Other calls at the gathering in Barcelona included the need for more domestic resources and international development assistance, national commitments to childhood nutrition, and a reduction in air pollution…” (Root, 1/31).

