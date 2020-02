Oxfam Blog, UNICEF Releases Discuss Childhood Pneumonia

Oxfam’s “From Poverty to Power”: Everyone is talking about Coronavirus, but why does the World do so little about Pneumonia, which kills 2,000 children a day?

In this guest post, Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save the Children U.K., discusses the importance of addressing childhood pneumonia (1/29).

UNICEF: UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore’s remarks at Fighting for Breath: The Global Forum on Childhood Pneumonia

This transcript contains remarks by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore at the Global Forum on Childhood Pneumonia (1/29).

UNICEF: Two million children in Nigeria could die in the next decade unless more is done to fight pneumonia

Rabiu Musa, communications specialist at UNICEF Nigeria, highlights a Johns Hopkins University study modeling childhood pneumonia deaths in Nigeria over the next 10 years (1/30).

UNICEF: Childhood pneumonia: Everything you need to know

This press release provides a Q&A on childhood pneumonia (1/28).