Global Health Community Highlights Global Pneumonia Efforts Ahead Of First-Ever Global Forum On Childhood Pneumonia

BMJ Opinion: A new shot at protecting children from pneumonia: will leaders accelerate access for the millions of children left behind?

Kate Elder, senior vaccines policy adviser for the MSF Access Campaign, discusses efforts to address childhood pneumonia and highlights efforts to provide global access to pneumonia vaccines (1/29).

Médecins Sans Frontières‎ Access Campaign: MSF: Global vaccines community must urgently support rollout of new more affordable pneumonia vaccine

“As governments and the global vaccines community gather this week at the first-ever Global Forum on Childhood Pneumonia in Barcelona, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) urges Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to commit to supporting the introduction of a new, more affordable version of the pneumonia vaccine, particularly in countries where it has not been introduced because of its high price…” (1/29).

UNICEF: 9 million children could die in a decade unless world acts on pneumonia, leading agencies warn

“Boosting efforts to fight pneumonia could avert nearly 9 million child deaths from pneumonia and other major diseases, a new analysis has found ahead of the first-ever global forum on childhood pneumonia in Barcelona (January 29-31). According to a modeling by Johns Hopkins University, scaling up pneumonia treatment and prevention services can save the lives of 3.2 million children under the age of five. It would also create ‘a ripple effect’ that would prevent 5.7 million extra child deaths from other major childhood diseases at the same time, underscoring the need for integrated health services…” (1/29).