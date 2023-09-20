menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate

Marketing Medicare – How Health Insurers and Brokers Use TV Ads to Attract Enrollees


Published:

KFF held a web event on September 20, 2023 to discuss Medicare marketing practices in advance of the open enrollment period, which begins Oct. 15. As part of the event, KFF released a new analysis of television ads that aired during last year’s open enrollment season and share insights from focus groups with enrollees about their perceptions of the marketing efforts.

View the program agenda and speaker bios here.


Who:

Panel Conversation Featuring:

  • Moderator: Tricia Neuman, Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the Program on Medicare Policy, KFF
  • Mark Hamelburg, Senior Vice President, Federal Programs, America’s Health Insurance Plans
  • Christopher Graves, President & Founder, Ogilvy Center for Behavioral Science
  • Lindsey Copeland, Director of Federal Policy, Medicare Rights Center

Topics

Event Materials

Also of Interest

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.