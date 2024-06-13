June 20 Virtual Event: How State Medicaid Programs Are Approaching Eligibility, Enrollment, and Renewals, During and After the Unwinding

Hear from State and National Medicaid Experts about Eligibility, Enrollment, and Renewal Policies

With end of the pandemic-era Medicaid continuous enrollment policy on March 31, 2023, states resumed disenrollments that had been paused for three years. Since April 2023, nearly 23 million people have been disenrolled nationally, though the share of people who have been disenrolled varies across states. Differences in how states approached the unwinding and in the renewal policies and procedures they had in place contributed to the variation in state unwinding experiences.

On Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 2:00pm ET, KFF will host an hour-long web briefing focused on changes to renewal processes, communication and outreach strategies, and eligibility policies that states made during the unwinding and the impact those changes may have on the future of the Medicaid program. State and federal Medicaid experts will join to share their experiences during the unwinding and plans for the months and years ahead.

Moderator and Speakers

Robin Rudowitz will moderate this briefing and Jennifer Tolbert and Tricia Brooks will co-present findings from KFF’s 22nd annual survey of state Medicaid and CHIP programs officials on eligibility, enrollment, and renewal policies, conducted with Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families in March 2024.

Robin Rudowitz, a vice president at KFF and director of the Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured, will moderate the briefing.

Jennifer Tolbert, deputy director of KFF's Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured and director of State Health Reform

, deputy director of KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured and director of State Health Reform Tricia Brooks, research professor at Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families

A panel of federal and state experts will also join to provide their perspectives: