Reconciliation Language Could Lead To Cuts in Medicaid State-Directed Payments to Hospitals and Nursing Facilities

On May 22, the House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated would reduce federal Medicaid spending by $793 billion over 10 years. Almost 10% of those savings came from a provision that would limit state-directed payments to hospitals and nursing facilities in future years. State-directed payments (SDPs) require managed care organizations (MCOs) to make certain types of payments to health care providers, generally aimed at increasing provider payment rates to increase access to or quality of care (see Box 1). The House reconciliation bill would require future SDPs for hospitals and nursing facilities to be limited to 100% of Medicare rates in expansion states and 110% of Medicare rates in non-expansion states but would allow existing SDPs to remain at current rates. The Senate Finance Committee’s draft reconciliation language expands on the SDP provision by reducing existing SDPs 10% each year until they reach the statutory limits applicable to new SDPs.

If Congress passes the reconciliation bill with the Finance Committee’s requirements for SDPs, the required payments to hospitals or nursing facilities would likely decrease in 29 states, and possibly, in more than 31. KFF identified the potentially affected states by reviewing SDP arrangements that have been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Although the focus of this issue brief is payments to hospitals or nursing facilities, which combined account for a major source of Medicaid spending, payment rates for other providers could be affected, and some SDPs apply to multiple provider types but set different payment limits for different types of providers. Payments to other providers are included in this analysis when they are included in an SDP that also targets hospitals and/or nursing facilities (see Methods). Further, this analysis does not consider whether affected states would have to reduce payments to hospitals, nursing facilities, or both. This analysis also does not attempt to project the effects of the provision that will limit any future SDPs to levels that are lower than today’s or for the proposed limits on provider taxes which are one of the ways that SDPs can be funded and the new limits could prompt states to reduce SDPs.

Box 1: What are state-directed payments? Managed care is the dominant delivery system for people enrolled in Medicaid, with 75% of Medicaid beneficiaries enrolled in comprehensive managed care organizations (MCOs) throughout 42 states. States are generally prohibited from directing how MCOs pay providers but may do so in certain circumstances through “state-directed payments” (SDPs). Federal regulations govern permissible SPDs (42 CFR 438.6(C)), which specify that states may direct MCO payments for the following purposes: To adopt minimum or maximum fee schedules,

To provide uniform payment increases for specific services,

To implement value-based purchasing models for provider reimbursement, or

To participate in a multi-payer or Medicaid-specific delivery system reform or performance improvement initiative. Before implementing SDPs, states must receive approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) unless the SDP uses a minimum fee schedule that is equivalent to the Medicare or Medicaid fee-for-service payment rates.

Most states that have SDPs for hospitals or nursing facilities use average commercial rates to benchmark at least one state-directed payment (Figure 1). The pre-approval documents states submit to CMS before implementing SDPs (“preprints”) generally require states to indicate the payment level required of comprehensive managed care organizations (MCOs), which is sometimes described as a benchmark. Benchmarks are generally established using Medicare or Medicaid fee-for-service rates, or commercial rates and a state can use one or more of these when establishing SDPs. Benchmarks are generally established for specific types of providers and specified categories of services. State-directed payments are often higher than the levels that would be permissible under the reconciliation bill: 24 states have at least one SDP which raises reimbursement to more than 90% of average commercial rates. One state (North Carolina) benchmarks against average commercial rates but its specific rates are only disclosed in attachments to its preprints that are not publicly available. About one fifth (11) of states have at least one payment rate benchmarked to Medicare (half of those payment rates are benchmarked to at least 92% of Medicare rates with one as high as 202%), and relatively few (3) states have at least one payment benchmarked to Medicaid fee-for-service rates.

Tying payments to average commercial rates was intended to ensure access to adequate provider networks and increase the use of value-based payment methods. A 2024 rule on Medicaid managed care codified CMS’ previously informal practice that the maximum payment rate on total payments after accounting for SDPs for hospital services, nursing facility services, and qualified practitioner services at academic medical facilities was the average commercial payment rate (ACR). There is no upper payment limit on SDPs for other types of services, but CMS indicated that it would use the average commercial rate as a standard when considering states’ applications for approval. The change was intended to help Medicaid compete with commercial insurers and to ensure robust access to Medicaid enrollees. Base rates paid to hospitals by Medicaid, without accounting for supplemental payments like SDPs, are often quite low.

Average commercial rates tend to be higher than Medicaid or Medicare rates and SDPs have been a driver of increased federal spending. There have been numerous proposals to restrain commercial prices for hospital care, which have contributed to higher premiums and reduced wage growth, among other effects. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) updated its Medicaid spending projections for 2025-2034 to reflect a 4% (or $267 billion) increase with half of the increase attributed to expected growth in directed payments in Medicaid managed care (driven in part by the rule change allowing states to pay at the average commercial rates). The Government Accountability Office noted that the rapid spending growth suggested the need for enhanced oversight and transparency.

Most states would likely need to reduce payments to hospitals or nursing facilities to comply with the Senate Finance Committee’s proposed caps on state-directed payments (Figure 2). The list of potentially affected states includes any state with an SDP benchmark that exceeds 100% of Medicare fee-for-service rates in expansion states, and 110% of Medicare rates in non-expansion states. For SDPs that benchmark rates to commercial payment rates, KFF converted those rates to a percentage of Medicare rates using data from RAND about the relationship between commercial and Medicare payment rates for hospitals (see Methods).

Among the 42 states with comprehensive managed care plans, 36 states had SDPs starting on January 1, 2024 or later, of which 33 states had SDPs targeting hospitals or nursing facilities (in addition to Vermont’s SDP which is through their All-Payer Accountable Organization Model). Among those 34 states:

29 states would likely be affected because they have at least one SDP benchmarked to Medicare or average commercial rates that are estimated to be higher than the proposed caps (see Methods). Eleven of these states (Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, and New Mexico) have at least one SDP raising payments to 100% of average commercial rates.

because they have at least one SDP benchmarked to Medicare or average commercial rates that are estimated to be higher than the proposed caps (see Methods). Eleven of these states (Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, and New Mexico) have at least one SDP raising payments to 100% of average commercial rates. Two states, North Carolina and Wisconsin, could possibly be affected by the proposed caps. North Carolina benchmarks some SDPs to commercial rates but does not document the adjusted rate within the preprint. For other SDPs, North Carolina benchmarked payment rates between 146% of Medicaid fee-for services rates (hospital outpatient laboratory services) and 256% of Medicaid rates (for inpatient hospital services). There are no publicly available data to compare states’ Medicaid rates to Medicare rates, so it’s difficult to discern whether benchmarks above 100% of Medicaid rates would also be above the new Medicare-based statutory limits specified in the reconciliation bill. Wisconsin has an SDP that benchmarks payment rates against providers’ costs (up to 124%), which is also difficult to compare to Medicare rates.

by the proposed caps. North Carolina benchmarks some SDPs to commercial rates but does not document the adjusted rate within the preprint. For other SDPs, North Carolina benchmarked payment rates between 146% of Medicaid fee-for services rates (hospital outpatient laboratory services) and 256% of Medicaid rates (for inpatient hospital services). There are no publicly available data to compare states’ Medicaid rates to Medicare rates, so it’s difficult to discern whether benchmarks above 100% of Medicaid rates would also be above the new Medicare-based statutory limits specified in the reconciliation bill. Wisconsin has an SDP that benchmarks payment rates against providers’ costs (up to 124%), which is also difficult to compare to Medicare rates. Three states (Indiana, Missouri, and Vermont) have SDPs that would likely not be affected because their SDP rates are estimated to be below the proposed caps.

Among the remaining states, 3 states (Nebraska, Utah, and West Virginia) have SDPs that do not target hospitals or nursing homes, and 13 states and DC do not have any SDPs in this time period.

Reduced payments to hospitals or nursing facilities could potentially lead to reduced access to or quality of care. Increased payments through SDPs are permitted under federal law, with the goal to help ensure sufficient access to care and promote improved quality. They can help support hospitals serving a large percentage of Medicaid patients and rural hospitals, which are more likely to have negative operating margins and could face larger financial challenges with cuts to Medicaid financing and increasing the number of people without health insurance by nearly 11 million. These reductions could also have implications for nursing facilities because Medicaid is the primary payer for over 6 in 10 residents, paying for nearly half of the total spending on institutional long-term care. For both types of providers, they may have to offer fewer services or reduce the quality of care to work with the reduced payment rates expected under the bill, and in some cases, may be unable to remain open.

The effects of limiting SDPs in the reconciliation bill will amplify the effects of limiting provider taxes, a mechanism that many states use to help fund hospital and nursing facility payment rates. Both the House and Senate reconciliation language establishes a moratorium on provider taxes that is expected to save money in future years by limiting the amount of future Medicaid spending growth (some health care provisions of the Senate bill have been ruled out of order by the Senate parliamentarian and may need to be revised or removed from the legislation to pass with a simple majority). That provision is similar to the House’s proposed SDP limits that apply to new SDPs but permit existing SDPs to remain in place. In both cases, the Senate Finance Committee’s language makes deeper Medicaid cuts: by limiting existing SDPs and by reducing existing provider taxes in states that adopted the Medicaid expansion if they exceed new limits. KFF estimates that 22 states would be required to cut provider taxes on hospitals or managed care organizations under the Finance Committee language, which would exacerbate the effects of cutting existing SDPs for the states that are jointly affected. Because provider taxes often fund SDPs, even states with SDPs below permissible levels could be forced to cut their provider payment rates if they are affected by the lower provider tax thresholds.

Methods This analysis examined 172 approved state-directed payment (SDP) “preprints” that were published online by CMS as of June 25, 2025, and started on or after January 1, 2024. The analysis is limited to the 50 states and DC, and to preprints that direct one or more payments to inpatient or outpatient hospital services or nursing facility services. A single SDP may contain one or more payment rates, which may vary in terms of their level (what the rate is set at), what measure is used a benchmark (e.g., average commercial rates or Medicare rates), and providers to which the rate applies. Payment rates benchmarked to average commercial rates were converted to estimates of Medicare-equivalent rates using RAND Price Transparency Study, Round 5.1 data on prices for hospital services, by state. RAND data are based on commercial claims for employer-sponsored health insurance plan enrollees collected from participating self-insured employers and health plans as well as from all-payer claims databases (APCDs) from 12 states. States may calculate commercial benchmarks differently than RAND and commercial to Medicare ratios could be higher or lower for specific hospital services as well as for other providers. The analysis compares the preprint payment rates to the proposed caps on SDP payment rates, which equal 100% of Medicare rates in expansion states (determined using KFF’s Status of State Medicaid Expansion Decisions) and 110% of Medicare rates in non-expansion states. Each payment rate was classified in one of the following three buckets: “Likely affected” payments are those where the SDP rate (benchmarked to Medicare or commercial) exceeds the state’s proposed cap;

payments are those where the SDP rate (benchmarked to Medicare or commercial) exceeds the state’s proposed cap; “Possibly affected” payments are those benchmarking against Medicaid but that exceed Medicaid fee-for-service payment rates or against another measure for which a comparison to Medicare rates was not possible (such as providers’ costs); and

payments are those benchmarking against Medicaid but that exceed Medicaid fee-for-service payment rates or against another measure for which a comparison to Medicare rates was not possible (such as providers’ costs); and “Likely not affected” payments are those that fall below the proposed caps. If a state had at least one payment rate that was classified as “likely affected,” the state was classified as “likely affected.” States that had no payment rates that were “likely affected” were classified as “possibility affected” if they had at least one payment rate that was “possibly affected.” It is possible that some states received their classification based on payment rates to providers besides hospitals and nursing facilities (for instance, if a single preprint contains payments to both hospital and physician services, payment rates for physician services would be included). However, when restricting the sample to preprints that were only targeted to hospitals and/or nursing facilities, 24 states were still classified as “likely affected.” CMS sometimes publishes preprints before the start date and sometimes publishes them after; states may have SDPs that could be affected that have not yet been approved or published. At the time of writing this, CMS has been publishing, updating, and removing preprints from its website frequently.