Immunizations for Adults Covered by the ACA

Published: September 25, 2024

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires most private health insurance plans and Medicaid ACA expansion programs to cover the full cost of recommended immunizations for adults with no cost-sharing. Vaccine and booster recommendations may vary by age and population. Some of the recommended vaccines that are covered in full are for COVID-19, Human papillomavirus (HPV), measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), and Influenza along with many of the traditional childhood vaccinations.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) develops recommendations for vaccine use to prevent the spread of diseases caused by infections and viruses.

The table below presents detailed information on immunizations for adults covered under the ACA, including a summary of the recommendation, the target population, effective date of coverage, and related coverage clarifications. Ongoing litigation over the scope of the preventive services requirement in the case, Braidwood Management Inc. v. Becerra, could affect coverage policy of preventive health services in the future. 

