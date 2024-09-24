ACA Preventive Services Tracker

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) requires most private health insurance plans and Medicaid ACA expansion programs to cover many recommended health care preventive services for adults without any patient cost-sharing, including preventive services for specific conditions.

Select from the categories below for detailed information on preventive services for each condition covered under the ACA for adults, including a summary of the recommendation, the target population, effective date of coverage, and related coverage clarifications.

The required health services for adults are recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) based on recommendations issued by the Women’s Preventive Services Initiative. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends vaccines for adults and children that must also be covered without cost-sharing.

Ongoing litigation over the scope of the preventive services requirement in the case, Braidwood Management Inc. v. Becerra, could affect coverage policy of preventive health services in the future.