Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) Funding Tracker
In February 2019, President Trump announced the “Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative: A Plan for America”, a federal effort to reduce new HIV infections in the United States by 75% in five years and 90% in ten years. During Phase 1, the initiative is focusing on the 48 counties in the U.S. with the highest HIV diagnoses, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and 7 states with a substantial share of rural HIV cases (see Figure 1). It includes a new infusion of federal funds, marking the first significant increases in funding for CDC HIV prevention and the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, the nation’s safety net program for HIV care and treatment, in many years. Still, this additional funding accounts for a relatively small share of overall federal HIV funding provided to state and local jurisdictions.
This tracker provides up-to-date data on federal EHE funding, including an overview of funding mechanisms by year, agency, grant mechanism, and jurisdiction. It will be updated over time.
Funding by Year, Agency, and Grant Mechanism
Funding for EHE efforts in FY 2019 were provided through reprogramed funding from the Secretary’s Minority AIDS Initiative and for FY 2020 through new Congressional appropriations (see Table 1). In FY 2019, funding totaled $34.7 million. In FY 2020, it increased to $266 million.
|
Table 1: Federal Ending the HIV Epidemic Funding to Date (in Millions)
|
Department / Agency
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
Distributed
|
Enacted
|
HHS
|
$6.00
|
CDC
|
$14.00
|
$140.00
|
HRSA
|
Ryan White
|
$0.98
|
$70.00
|
Community Health Centers
|
$50.00
|
NIH
|
$11.30
|
$6.00
|
IHS
|
$2.40
|
$0
|
Total
|
$34.68
|
$266.00
|
Sources: CDC Congressional Budget Justifications; HRSA Congressional Budget Justifications ; NIH Congressional Budget Justifications; IHS Congressional Budget Justifications
Table 2 provides detail on each federal EHE grant mechanism by agency. Most of this funding has been allocated to EHE jurisdictions, although a subset is for agency grantees outside of EHE jurisdictions to carry out related efforts. For example, in FY 2019, CDC provided $14 million through Strategic Partnerships & Planning to Support EHE in the U.S. funding to 32 EHE jurisdictions and one national organization for providing capacity building and technical support to EHE jurisdictions.
|
Table 2: EHE Funding – Federal Funding Streams and Grants Awarded
|
Agency/Dept.
|
Grant Name
|
Number of Grantees
|
Grant Total
|
FY2019 Funding Streams
|
HHS/ IHS
|
4
|
$6
|
CDC
|
Strategic Partnerships & Planning to Support EHE in the U.S.
|
33 (32 to local jurisdictions & 1 national organization for capacity building)
|
$14
|
HRSA/HAB
|
Building Capacity for HIV Elimination in Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part A Jurisdiction
|
10
|
$0.98
|
NIH
|
23 (17 CFARs and 6 ARCs)
|
$11.30
|
IHS
|
EHE Funding for Tribal Epidemiology Centers for diagnosis, treatment and response to HIV, hepatitis C and STIs
|
9 Tribal Epidemiology Centers
|
$2.40
|
FY2019 Total
|
$34.18
|
FY2020 Funding Streams
|
HRSA/HAB
|
Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Parts A and B Jurisdictions EHE Awards
|
47 (39 metropolitan areas and 8 states)
|
$55.07
|
HRSA/HAB
|
Ryan White Ending the HIV Epidemic – Technical Assistance Provider
|
1
|
$3.75
|
HRSA/HAB
|
Ryan White Ending the HIV Epidemic – Systems Coordination Provider
|
1
|
$1.25
|
HRSA/HAB
|
Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part F AIDS Education and Training Centers (AETC) Program EHE Supplemental Awards
|
11
|
$2.80
|
HRSA
|
FY 2020 Ending the HIV Epidemic-Primary Care HIV Prevention (PCHP) Awards
|
195
|
$53.71
|
FY20 TOTAL
|
$62.87
|
Notes: As of 4/29/20 all EHE awarded grants appear in this table. Table does not include grants that have not yet been awarded. Table includes funding streams that do not appear elsewhere in this data note because they are not provided to EHE jurisdictions or to providers located within jurisdictions. In some cases, not all grantees awarded EHE funds in FY19 were Phase 1 EHE jurisdictions – for example, the FY19 HRSA/HAB funding went to 10 grantees, 2 of which were not EHE jurisdictions. Sources are the award announcements linked to above with hyperlinks in the grant name.
FY 2019 EHE Funding by Jurisdiction
Tables 3 and 4 provide FY 2019 funding (reprogrammed from the Minority AIDS Initiative) directed to Phase 1 EHE jurisdictions. Table 3 includes EHE counties, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and D.C. and Table 4 includes the seven EHE states.
|
Table 3: Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative:
FY 2019 Funding for Phase 1 Counties, D.C., and San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
Jurisdiction
|
Total
|
HHS “Jump-Start”
|
CDC Strategic Partnerships & Planning
|
HRSA/HAB Ryan White Part A
|
Arizona
|
Phoenix EMA
|
Maricopa County
|
$294,016
|
$294,016
|
California
|
$492,368
|
$492,368
|
Oakland TGA
|
$0
|
Alameda County
|
$0
|
Los Angeles EMA
|
$0
|
Los Angeles County
|
$436,180
|
$436,180
|
Orange Co. TGA
|
$0
|
Orange County
|
$0
|
Riverside-San Bernardino TGA
|
$0
|
Riverside County
|
$0
|
San Bernardino County
|
$0
|
Sacramento TGA
|
Sacramento County
|
$0
|
San Diego EMA
|
$100,000
|
$100,000
|
San Diego County
|
$0
|
San Francisco EMA
|
$0
|
San Francisco County
|
$375,000
|
$375,000
|
District of Columbia
|
$375,000
|
$375,000
|
District of Columbia EMA
|
$0
|
Florida
|
$492,370
|
$492,370
|
Ft. Lauderdale EMA
|
$0
|
Broward County
|
$0
|
Jacksonville TGA
|
Duval County
|
$0
|
Tampa-St. Petersburg EMA
|
$100,000
|
$100,000
|
Hillsborough County
|
$0
|
Pinellas County
|
$0
|
Miami EMA
|
$0
|
Miami-Dade County
|
$0
|
Orlando EMA
|
$0
|
Orange County
|
$0
|
West Palm Beach EMA
|
$0
|
Palm Beach County
|
$0
|
Georgia
|
$492,370
|
$492,370
|
Atlanta EMA
|
$100,000
|
$100,000
|
Cobb County
|
$0
|
DeKalb County
|
$1,500,000
|
$1,500,000
|
Fulton County
|
$0
|
Gwinnett County
|
$0
|
Illinois
|
Chicago EMA
|
$0
|
Cook County
|
$375,000
|
$375,000
|
Indiana
|
Indianapolis TGA
|
Marion County
|
$350,000
|
$350,000
|
Louisiana
|
$375,000
|
$375,000
|
Baton Rouge TGA
|
East Baton Rouge Parish
|
$1,500,000
|
$1,500,000
|
New Orleans EMA
|
$100,000
|
$100,000
|
Orleans Parish
|
$0
|
Maryland
|
$492,370
|
$492,370
|
Baltimore EMA
|
$0
|
Baltimore City
|
$1,875,000
|
$1,500,000
|
$375,000
|
Washington DC EMA (See also DC line above)
|
$0
|
See DC line above
|
See DC line above
|
Montgomery County
|
$0
|
Prince George’s County
|
$0
|
Massachusetts
|
Boston EMA
|
$100,000
|
$100,000
|
Suffolk County
|
$375,000
|
$375,000
|
Michigan
|
Detroit EMA
|
$81,763
|
$81,763
|
Wayne County
|
$238,238
|
$238,238
|
Nevada
|
Las Vegas TGA
|
Clark County
|
$261,328
|
$261,328
|
New Jersey
|
$375,000
|
$375,000
|
Newark EMA
|
$0
|
Essex County
|
$0
|
Jersey City TGA
|
Hudson County
|
$100,000
|
$100,000
|
New York
|
$0
|
New York EMA
|
$0
|
Bronx County
|
$0
|
Kings County
|
$0
|
New York County
|
$492,370
|
$492,370
|
Queens County
|
$0
|
North Carolina
|
Charlotte-Gastonia, NC/SC TGA
|
Mecklenburg County
|
$328,354
|
$328,354
|
Ohio
|
$375,000
|
$375,000
|
Cleveland-Lorain-Elyria TGA
|
Cuyahoga County
|
$0
|
Columbus TGA
|
Franklin County
|
$0
|
Hamilton County
|
$0
|
Pennsylvania
|
Philadelphia EMA
|
$0
|
Philadelphia County
|
$381,444
|
$381,444
|
Tennessee
|
Memphis TGA
|
Shelby County
|
$348,304
|
$348,304
|
Texas
|
$362,500
|
$362,500
|
San Antonio EMA
|
$100,000
|
$100,000
|
Bexar County
|
$0
|
Dallas EMA
|
$0
|
Dallas County
|
$0
|
Houston EMA
|
$0
|
Harris County
|
$375,000
|
$375,000
|
Ft. Worth TGA
|
Tarrant County
|
$0
|
Austin TGA
|
$0
|
Travis County
|
$0
|
King County
|
$375,000
|
$375,000
|
Washington
|
Seattle TGA
|
King County
|
Puerto Rico
|
San Juan EMA
|
San Juan
|
$375,000
|
$375,000
|
TOTAL
|
$14,868,975
|
$4,500,000
|
$9,587,212
|
$781,763
|Notes: State funding amounts represent funding directly attributed to the state and not an overall state funding level inclusive of county or other funding. Funding attributed to EHE Counties may be provided directly to counties, to EMAs/TGAs serving an EHE county, or to the state on behalf of the county/ies. When funding agencies had had a prior relationship with funded EHE counties, the counties received funding directly from the grant-making agency. In the case of the Ryan White grant, funding was distributed to the Eligible Metropolitan Area (EMA) or Transitional Grant Area (TGA) where the relevant EHE county is located due to the prior grantee relationship. In the case of CDC funding, where counties did not have a prior relationship, funding was distributed to the state on behalf of those counties. When CDC funding was directed to a state on behalf of a single county, we attributed that funding to the EHE county. However, in some cases, a state received a sum to be distributed among multiple counties and county funding levels cannot be disaggregated from the total amount provided to the state. In these circumstances, we attribute the funding to the state. For example, California received $436,180 in CDC funding on behalf of Alameda, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties, while Los Angeles and San Francisco Counties were funded directly. In the table the directly funded amounts are included for Los Angeles and San Francisco while the amount provided to CA is for the state to distribute among other EHE counties.
Sources: See Links to grant announcements in Table 2 in the “grant name” column.
|
Table 4: Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative:
|
Jurisdiction
|
Total
|
HHS “Jump-Start”
|
CDC Strategic Partnerships & Planning
|
Alabama
|
$375,000
|
$375,000
|
Arkansas
|
$199,738
|
$199,738
|
Kentucky
|
$374,997
|
$374,997
|
Mississippi
|
$390,981
|
$390,981
|
Missouri
|
$322,072
|
$322,072
|
Oklahoma
|
$1,875,000
|
$1,500,000
|
$375,000
|
South Carolina
|
$375,000
|
$375,000
|
TOTAL
|
$3,912,788
|
$2,412,788
|
Note: “Jump Start” funding in Oklahoma is directed to the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma.
FY 2020 EHE Funding by Jurisdiction
Tables 5 and 6 provide FY 2020 funding directed to Phase 1 EHE jurisdictions and providers located within these jurisdictions. Table 5 includes EHE counties, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and D.C. and Table 6 includes EHE states. FY 2020 marks the first year in which EHE funding allocations resulted from new Congressional appropriations.
|
Table 5: Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative:
|
Jurisdiction
|
Total
|
Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Parts A & B EHE Awards
|
EHE -Primary Care HIV Prevention (PCHP) Awards (Provided to Health Centers)
|
Arizona
|
$0
|
Phoenix EMA
|
$1,000,000
|
$1,000,000
|
Maricopa County
|
$834,667
|
$834,667
|
California
|
$0
|
Oakland TGA
|
$850,000
|
$850,000
|
Alameda County
|
$1,647,494
|
$1,647,494
|
Los Angeles EMA
|
$3,083,808
|
$3,083,808
|
Los Angeles County
|
$4,263,901
|
$4,263,901
|
Orange Co. TGA
|
$850,000
|
$850,000
|
Orange County
|
$263,810
|
$263,810
|
Riverside-San Bernardino TGA
|
$1,000,000
|
$1,000,000
|
Riverside County
|
$542,002
|
$542,002
|
San Bernardino County
|
$270,728
|
$270,728
|
Sacramento TGA
|
$750,000
|
$750,000
|
Sacramento County
|
$808,486
|
$808,486
|
San Diego EMA
|
$1,000,000
|
$1,000,000
|
San Diego County
|
$1,919,806
|
$1,919,806
|
San Francisco EMA
|
$1,000,000
|
$1,000,000
|
San Francisco County
|
$520,128
|
$520,128
|
District of Columbia
|
$1,436,904
|
$1,436,904
|
District of Columbia EMA
|
$1,469,597
|
$1,469,597
|
Florida
|
$0
|
Ft. Lauderdale EMA
|
$1,245,311
|
$1,245,311
|
Broward County
|
$517,955
|
$517,955
|
Jacksonville TGA
|
$850,000
|
$850,000
|
Duval County
|
$509,806
|
$509,806
|
Tampa-St. Petersburg EMA
|
$1,000,000
|
$1,000,000
|
Hillsborough County
|
$305,605
|
$305,605
|
Pinellas County
|
$449,052
|
$449,052
|
Miami EMA
|
$1,732,084
|
$1,732,084
|
Miami-Dade County
|
$1,973,061
|
$1,973,061
|
Orlando EMA
|
$1,000,000
|
$1,000,000
|
Orange County
|
$0
|
West Palm Beach EMA
|
$850,000
|
$850,000
|
Palm Beach County
|
$545,167
|
$545,167
|
Georgia
|
$0
|
Atlanta EMA
|
$1,987,476
|
$1,987,476
|
Cobb County
|
$251,899
|
$251,899
|
DeKalb County
|
$0
|
Fulton County
|
$824,742
|
$824,742
|
Gwinnett County
|
$507,200
|
$507,200
|
Illinois
|
$0
|
Chicago EMA
|
$1,818,306
|
$1,818,306
|
Cook County
|
$2,393,970
|
$2,393,970
|
Indiana
|
$0
|
Indianapolis TGA
|
$750,000
|
$750,000
|
Marion County
|
$561,576
|
$561,576
|
Louisiana
|
$0
|
Baton Rouge TGA
|
$750,000
|
$750,000
|
East Baton Rouge Parish
|
$520,821
|
$520,821
|
New Orleans EMA
|
$850,000
|
$850,000
|
Orleans Parish
|
$835,373
|
$835,373
|
Maryland
|
$0
|
Baltimore EMA
|
$1,126,346
|
$1,126,346
|
Baltimore City
|
$1,318,221
|
$1,318,221
|
Washington DC EMA (See also DC line above)
|
$0
|
Montgomery County
|
$527,712
|
$527,712
|
Prince George’s County
|
$0
|
Massachusetts
|
$0
|
Boston EMA
|
$1,117,069
|
$1,117,069
|
Suffolk County
|
$1,907,710
|
$1,907,710
|
Michigan
|
$0
|
Detroit EMA
|
$1,000,000
|
$1,000,000
|
Wayne County
|
$524,352
|
$524,352
|
Nevada
|
$0
|
Las Vegas TGA
|
$850,000
|
$850,000
|
Clark County
|
$1,281,364
|
$1,281,364
|
New Jersey
|
$0
|
Newark EMA
|
$1,000,000
|
$1,000,000
|
Essex County
|
$1,085,969
|
$1,085,969
|
Jersey City TGA
|
$750,000
|
$750,000
|
Hudson County
|
$265,123
|
$265,123
|
New York
|
$0
|
New York EMA
|
$6,553,979
|
$6,553,979
|
Bronx County
|
$1,686,621
|
$1,686,621
|
Kings County
|
$1,307,408
|
$1,307,408
|
New York County
|
$2,879,111
|
$2,879,111
|
Queens County
|
$279,476
|
$279,476
|
North Carolina
|
$0
|
Charlotte-Gastonia, NC/SC TGA
|
$850,000
|
$850,000
|
Mecklenburg County
|
$254,313
|
$254,313
|
Ohio
|
$750,000
|
$750,000
|
Cleveland-Lorain-Elyria TGA
|
$750,000
|
$750,000
|
Cuyahoga County
|
$782,865
|
$782,865
|
Columbus TGA
|
$750,000
|
$750,000
|
Franklin County
|
$1,555,853
|
$1,555,853
|
Hamilton County
|
$257,383
|
$257,383
|
Pennsylvania
|
$0
|
Philadelphia EMA
|
$1,234,942
|
$1,234,942
|
Philadelphia County
|
$2,172,899
|
$2,172,899
|
Tennessee
|
$0
|
Memphis TGA
|
$850,000
|
$850,000
|
Shelby County
|
$851,338
|
$851,338
|
Texas
|
$0
|
San Antonio EMA
|
$850,000
|
$850,000
|
Bexar County
|
$305,965
|
$305,965
|
Dallas EMA
|
$1,357,181
|
$1,357,181
|
Dallas County
|
$256,790
|
$256,790
|
Houston EMA
|
$1,794,295
|
$1,794,295
|
Harris County
|
$1,375,037
|
$1,375,037
|
Ft. Worth TGA
|
$750,000
|
$750,000
|
Tarrant County
|
$260,647
|
$260,647
|
Austin TGA
|
$750,000
|
$750,000
|
Travis County
|
$595,078
|
$595,078
|
King County
|
$0
|
Washington
|
$0
|
Seattle TGA
|
$850,000
|
$850,000
|
King County
|
$525,522
|
$525,522
|
Puerto Rico
|
$0
|
San Juan EMA
|
$850,000
|
$850,000
|
San Juan
|
$0
|
TOTAL
|
$93,581,304
|
$48,620,394
|
$44,960,910
|Notes: State funding amounts represent funding directly attributed to the state and not an overall state funding level inclusive of county or other funding. Funding directed to EHE Counties may be provided directly to counties, to EMAs/TGAs serving an EHE county, to the state on behalf of the county, or to Health Centers. In the case of the Ryan White grant, funding was distributed to the Eligible Metropolitan Area (EMA) or Transitional Grant Area (TGA) where the relevant EHE county is located due to the prior grantee relationship, except in the case of Hamilton Co., Ohio. Funding for Hamilton Co., Ohio was provided to the state on behalf of the county due to preexisting funding relationships. In most cases, Health Center funding was attributed to the EHE county identified in the list of eligible health centers released as part of the funding opportunity announcement. This methodology was used for 172 of the health centers funded when a single EHE county was identified. When more than one EHE county was listed as eligible, funding was attributed to the county of the city listed in the grant announcement, provided it is an EHE county. This methodology was used for 20 of the funded health centers. When the county of the city listed in the EHE grant announcement was not an EHE county and when multiple EHE counties were identified in the list of eligible health centers, funding was attributed to the most populous county identified in the eligible health center list. This methodology was used for 3 of the health centers funded.
Sources: See Links to grant announcements in Table 2 in the “grant name” column.
|
Table 6: Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative:
|
Jurisdiction
|
Total
|
Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Parts A & B EHE Awards
|
EHE -Primary Care HIV Prevention (PCHP) Awards (Provided to Health Centers)
|
Alabama
|
$2,328,321
|
$1,000,000
|
$1,328,321
|
Arkansas
|
$1,816,435
|
$750,000
|
$1,066,435
|
Kentucky
|
$1,100,689
|
$850,000
|
$250,689
|
Mississippi
|
$2,040,628
|
$1,000,000
|
$1,040,628
|
Missouri
|
$2,060,636
|
$1,000,000
|
$1,060,636
|
Oklahoma
|
$1,808,416
|
$750,000
|
$1,058,416
|
South Carolina
|
$4,038,287
|
$1,099,606
|
$2,938,681
|
TOTAL
|
$15,193,412
|
$6,449,606
|
$8,743,806
|
Sources: See Links to grant announcements in Table 2 in the “grant name” column.