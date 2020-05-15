Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) Funding Tracker

In February 2019, President Trump announced the “Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative: A Plan for America”, a federal effort to reduce new HIV infections in the United States by 75% in five years and 90% in ten years. During Phase 1, the initiative is focusing on the 48 counties in the U.S. with the highest HIV diagnoses, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and 7 states with a substantial share of rural HIV cases (see Figure 1). It includes a new infusion of federal funds, marking the first significant increases in funding for CDC HIV prevention and the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, the nation’s safety net program for HIV care and treatment, in many years. Still, this additional funding accounts for a relatively small share of overall federal HIV funding provided to state and local jurisdictions.

This tracker provides up-to-date data on federal EHE funding, including an overview of funding mechanisms by year, agency, grant mechanism, and jurisdiction. It will be updated over time.

Funding by Year, Agency, and Grant Mechanism

Funding for EHE efforts in FY 2019 were provided through reprogramed funding from the Secretary’s Minority AIDS Initiative and for FY 2020 through new Congressional appropriations (see Table 1). In FY 2019, funding totaled $34.7 million. In FY 2020, it increased to $266 million.