Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) Funding Tracker

Lindsey Dawson and Jennifer Kates
Published: May 15, 2020

In February 2019, President Trump announced the “Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative: A Plan for America”, a federal effort to reduce new HIV infections in the United States by 75% in five years and 90% in ten years. During Phase 1, the initiative is focusing on the 48 counties in the U.S. with the highest HIV diagnoses, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and 7 states with a substantial share of rural HIV cases (see Figure 1). It includes a new infusion of federal funds, marking the first significant increases in funding for CDC HIV prevention and the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, the nation’s safety net program for HIV care and treatment, in many years. Still, this additional funding accounts for a relatively small share of overall federal HIV funding provided to state and local jurisdictions.

Figure 1: Ending the Epidemic (EHE) Phase 1 Jurisdictions: 48 high burden counties, D.C., San Juan, P.R., and 7 states with a high rural burden

This tracker provides up-to-date data on federal EHE funding, including an overview of funding mechanisms by year, agency, grant mechanism, and jurisdiction. It will be updated over time.

Funding by Year, Agency, and Grant Mechanism

Funding for EHE efforts in FY 2019 were provided through reprogramed funding from the Secretary’s Minority AIDS Initiative and for FY 2020 through new Congressional appropriations (see Table 1). In FY 2019, funding totaled $34.7 million. In FY 2020, it increased to $266 million.

Table 1: Federal Ending the HIV Epidemic Funding to Date (in Millions)

Department / Agency

FY19

FY20

Distributed

Enacted

HHS

$6.00

CDC

$14.00

$140.00

HRSA

   Ryan White

$0.98

$70.00

   Community Health Centers

$50.00

NIH

$11.30

$6.00

IHS

$2.40

$0

Total

$34.68

$266.00

Sources: CDC Congressional Budget Justifications; HRSA Congressional Budget Justifications ; NIH Congressional Budget Justifications; IHS Congressional Budget Justifications

Table 2 provides detail on each federal EHE grant mechanism by agency. Most of this funding has been allocated to EHE jurisdictions, although a subset is for agency grantees outside of EHE jurisdictions to carry out related efforts. For example, in FY 2019, CDC provided $14 million through Strategic Partnerships & Planning to Support EHE in the U.S. funding to 32 EHE jurisdictions and one national organization for providing capacity building and technical support to EHE jurisdictions.

Table 2: EHE Funding – Federal Funding Streams and Grants Awarded

Agency/Dept.

Grant Name

Number of Grantees

Grant Total
(in millions)

FY2019 Funding Streams

HHS/ IHS

Jumpstart Pilot Funding

4

$6

CDC

Strategic Partnerships & Planning to Support EHE in the U.S.

33 (32 to local jurisdictions & 1 national organization for capacity building)

$14

HRSA/HAB

Building Capacity for HIV Elimination in Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part A Jurisdiction

10

$0.98

NIH

CFAR/ARC EHE Supplement Awards

23 (17 CFARs and 6 ARCs)

$11.30

IHS

EHE Funding for Tribal Epidemiology Centers for diagnosis, treatment and response to HIV, hepatitis C and STIs

9 Tribal Epidemiology Centers

$2.40

FY2019 Total

$34.18

FY2020 Funding Streams

HRSA/HAB

Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Parts A and B Jurisdictions EHE Awards

47 (39 metropolitan areas and 8 states)

$55.07

HRSA/HAB

Ryan White Ending the HIV Epidemic   – Technical Assistance Provider

1

$3.75

HRSA/HAB

Ryan White Ending the HIV Epidemic – Systems Coordination Provider

1

$1.25

HRSA/HAB

Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part F AIDS Education and Training Centers (AETC) Program EHE Supplemental Awards

11

$2.80

HRSA

FY 2020 Ending the HIV Epidemic-Primary Care HIV Prevention (PCHP) Awards

195

$53.71

FY20 TOTAL

$62.87

Notes: As of 4/29/20 all EHE awarded grants appear in this table. Table does not include grants that have not yet been awarded. Table includes funding streams that do not appear elsewhere in this data note because they are not provided to EHE jurisdictions or to providers located within jurisdictions. In some cases, not all grantees awarded EHE funds in FY19 were Phase 1 EHE jurisdictions – for example, the FY19 HRSA/HAB funding went to 10 grantees, 2 of which were not EHE jurisdictions. Sources are the award announcements linked to above with hyperlinks in the grant name.

FY 2019 EHE Funding by Jurisdiction

Tables 3 and 4 provide FY 2019 funding (reprogrammed from the Minority AIDS Initiative) directed to Phase 1 EHE jurisdictions. Table 3 includes EHE counties, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and D.C. and Table 4 includes the seven EHE states.

Table 3: Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative:
FY 2019 Funding for Phase 1 Counties, D.C., and San Juan, Puerto Rico
Jurisdiction
Total
HHS “Jump-Start”
CDC Strategic Partnerships & Planning
HRSA/HAB Ryan White Part A
Arizona
 Phoenix EMA
   Maricopa County
$294,016
$294,016
California
$492,368
$492,368
 Oakland TGA
$0
   Alameda County
$0
   Los Angeles EMA
$0
   Los Angeles County
$436,180
$436,180
 Orange Co. TGA
$0
   Orange County
$0
 Riverside-San Bernardino TGA
$0
   Riverside County
$0
   San Bernardino County
$0
 Sacramento TGA
   Sacramento County
$0
 San Diego EMA
$100,000
$100,000
   San Diego County
$0
 San Francisco EMA
$0
   San Francisco County
$375,000
$375,000
District of Columbia
$375,000
$375,000
 District of Columbia EMA
$0
Florida
$492,370
$492,370
 Ft. Lauderdale EMA
$0
   Broward County
$0
 Jacksonville TGA
   Duval County
$0
 Tampa-St. Petersburg EMA
$100,000
$100,000
   Hillsborough County
$0
   Pinellas County
$0
 Miami EMA
$0
   Miami-Dade County
$0
 Orlando EMA
$0
   Orange County
$0
 West Palm Beach EMA
$0
   Palm Beach County
$0
Georgia
$492,370
$492,370
 Atlanta EMA
$100,000
$100,000
   Cobb County
$0
   DeKalb County
$1,500,000
$1,500,000
   Fulton County
$0
   Gwinnett County
$0
Illinois
 Chicago EMA
$0
   Cook County
$375,000
$375,000
Indiana
 Indianapolis TGA
   Marion County
$350,000
$350,000
Louisiana
$375,000
$375,000
 Baton Rouge TGA
   East Baton Rouge Parish
$1,500,000
$1,500,000
 New Orleans EMA
$100,000
$100,000
   Orleans Parish
$0
Maryland
$492,370
$492,370
 Baltimore EMA
$0
   Baltimore City
$1,875,000
$1,500,000
$375,000
 Washington DC EMA (See also DC line above)
$0
See DC line above
See DC line above
   Montgomery County
$0
   Prince George’s County
$0
Massachusetts
 Boston EMA
$100,000
$100,000
   Suffolk County
$375,000
$375,000
Michigan
 Detroit EMA
$81,763
$81,763
   Wayne County
$238,238
$238,238
Nevada
   Las Vegas TGA
   Clark County
$261,328
$261,328
New Jersey
$375,000
$375,000
 Newark EMA
$0
   Essex County
$0
 Jersey City TGA
   Hudson County
$100,000
$100,000
New York
$0
 New York EMA
$0
   Bronx County
$0
   Kings County
$0
   New York County
$492,370
$492,370
   Queens County
$0
North Carolina
 Charlotte-Gastonia, NC/SC TGA
   Mecklenburg County
$328,354
$328,354
Ohio
$375,000
$375,000
 Cleveland-Lorain-Elyria TGA
   Cuyahoga County
$0
 Columbus TGA
   Franklin County
$0
   Hamilton County
$0
Pennsylvania
 Philadelphia EMA
$0
   Philadelphia County
$381,444
$381,444
Tennessee
 Memphis TGA
   Shelby County
$348,304
$348,304
Texas
$362,500
$362,500
 San Antonio EMA
$100,000
$100,000
   Bexar County
$0
 Dallas EMA
$0
   Dallas County
$0
 Houston EMA
$0
   Harris County
$375,000
$375,000
 Ft. Worth TGA
   Tarrant County
$0
 Austin TGA
$0
   Travis County
$0
   King County
$375,000
$375,000
Washington
 Seattle TGA
   King County
Puerto Rico
 San Juan EMA
   San Juan
$375,000
$375,000
TOTAL
$14,868,975
$4,500,000
$9,587,212
$781,763
Notes: State funding amounts represent funding directly attributed to the state and not an overall state funding level inclusive of county or other funding. Funding attributed to EHE Counties may be provided directly to counties, to EMAs/TGAs serving an EHE county, or to the state on behalf of the county/ies. When funding agencies had had a prior relationship with funded EHE counties, the counties received funding directly from the grant-making agency. In the case of the Ryan White grant, funding was distributed to the Eligible Metropolitan Area (EMA) or Transitional Grant Area (TGA) where the relevant EHE county is located due to the prior grantee relationship. In the case of CDC funding, where counties did not have a prior relationship, funding was distributed to the state on behalf of those counties. When CDC funding was directed to a state on behalf of a single county, we attributed that funding to the EHE county. However, in some cases, a state received a sum to be distributed among multiple counties and county funding levels cannot be disaggregated from the total amount provided to the state. In these circumstances, we attribute the funding to the state. For example, California received $436,180 in CDC funding on behalf of Alameda, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties, while Los Angeles and San Francisco Counties were funded directly.  In the table the directly funded amounts are included for Los Angeles and San Francisco while the amount provided to CA is for the state to distribute among other EHE counties.

Sources: See Links to grant announcements in Table 2 in the “grant name” column.

Table 4: Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative:
FY 2019 Funding for Phase 1 States

Jurisdiction

Total

HHS “Jump-Start”

CDC Strategic Partnerships & Planning

Alabama

$375,000

$375,000

Arkansas

$199,738

$199,738

Kentucky

$374,997

$374,997

Mississippi

$390,981

$390,981

Missouri

$322,072

$322,072

Oklahoma

$1,875,000

$1,500,000

$375,000

South Carolina

$375,000

$375,000

TOTAL

$3,912,788

$2,412,788

Note: “Jump Start” funding in Oklahoma is directed to the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma.
Sources: See Links to grant announcements in Table 2 in the “grant name” column.

FY 2020 EHE Funding by Jurisdiction

Tables 5 and 6 provide FY 2020 funding directed to Phase 1 EHE jurisdictions and providers located within these jurisdictions. Table 5 includes EHE counties, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and D.C. and Table 6 includes EHE states. FY 2020 marks the first year in which EHE funding allocations resulted from new Congressional appropriations.

Table 5: Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative:
FY 2020 Funding for Phase 1 Counties, D.C., and San Juan, Puerto Rico

Jurisdiction

Total

Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Parts A & B EHE Awards

EHE -Primary Care HIV Prevention (PCHP) Awards (Provided to Health Centers)

Arizona

$0

 Phoenix EMA

$1,000,000

$1,000,000

   Maricopa County

$834,667

$834,667

California

$0

 Oakland TGA

$850,000

$850,000

   Alameda County

$1,647,494

$1,647,494

 Los Angeles EMA

$3,083,808

$3,083,808

   Los Angeles County

$4,263,901

$4,263,901

 Orange Co. TGA

$850,000

$850,000

   Orange County

$263,810

$263,810

 Riverside-San Bernardino TGA

$1,000,000

$1,000,000

   Riverside County

$542,002

$542,002

   San Bernardino County

$270,728

$270,728

 Sacramento TGA

$750,000

$750,000

   Sacramento County

$808,486

$808,486

 San Diego EMA

$1,000,000

$1,000,000

   San Diego County

$1,919,806

$1,919,806

 San Francisco EMA

$1,000,000

$1,000,000

   San Francisco County

$520,128

$520,128

District of Columbia

$1,436,904

$1,436,904

 District of Columbia EMA

$1,469,597

$1,469,597

Florida

$0

 Ft. Lauderdale EMA

$1,245,311

$1,245,311

   Broward County

$517,955

$517,955

 Jacksonville TGA

$850,000

$850,000

   Duval County

$509,806

$509,806

 Tampa-St. Petersburg EMA

$1,000,000

$1,000,000

   Hillsborough County

$305,605

$305,605

   Pinellas County

$449,052

$449,052

 Miami EMA

$1,732,084

$1,732,084

   Miami-Dade County

$1,973,061

$1,973,061

 Orlando EMA

$1,000,000

$1,000,000

   Orange County

$0

 West Palm Beach EMA

$850,000

$850,000

   Palm Beach County

$545,167

$545,167

Georgia

$0

 Atlanta EMA

$1,987,476

$1,987,476

   Cobb County

$251,899

$251,899

   DeKalb County

$0

   Fulton County

$824,742

$824,742

  Gwinnett County

$507,200

$507,200

Illinois

$0

 Chicago EMA

$1,818,306

$1,818,306

   Cook County

$2,393,970

$2,393,970

   Indiana

$0

 Indianapolis TGA

$750,000

$750,000

   Marion County

$561,576

$561,576

Louisiana

$0

 Baton Rouge TGA

$750,000

$750,000

   East Baton Rouge Parish

$520,821

$520,821

 New Orleans EMA

$850,000

$850,000

   Orleans Parish

$835,373

$835,373

Maryland

$0

 Baltimore EMA

$1,126,346

$1,126,346

   Baltimore City

$1,318,221

$1,318,221

 Washington DC EMA (See also DC line above)

$0

   Montgomery County

$527,712

$527,712

   Prince George’s County

$0

Massachusetts

$0

 Boston EMA

$1,117,069

$1,117,069

   Suffolk County

$1,907,710

$1,907,710

Michigan

$0

 Detroit EMA

$1,000,000

$1,000,000

   Wayne County

$524,352

$524,352

Nevada

$0

 Las Vegas TGA

$850,000

$850,000

   Clark County

$1,281,364

$1,281,364

New Jersey

$0

 Newark EMA

$1,000,000

$1,000,000

   Essex County

$1,085,969

$1,085,969

 Jersey City TGA

$750,000

$750,000

   Hudson County

$265,123

$265,123

New York

$0

 New York EMA

$6,553,979

$6,553,979

   Bronx County

$1,686,621

$1,686,621

   Kings County

$1,307,408

$1,307,408

   New York County

$2,879,111

$2,879,111

   Queens County

$279,476

$279,476

North Carolina

$0

 Charlotte-Gastonia, NC/SC TGA

$850,000

$850,000

   Mecklenburg County

$254,313

$254,313

Ohio

$750,000

$750,000

 Cleveland-Lorain-Elyria TGA

$750,000

$750,000

   Cuyahoga County

$782,865

$782,865

 Columbus TGA

$750,000

$750,000

   Franklin County

$1,555,853

$1,555,853

   Hamilton County

$257,383

$257,383

Pennsylvania

$0

 Philadelphia EMA

$1,234,942

$1,234,942

   Philadelphia County

$2,172,899

$2,172,899

Tennessee

$0

 Memphis TGA

$850,000

$850,000

   Shelby County

$851,338

$851,338

Texas

$0

 San Antonio EMA

$850,000

$850,000

   Bexar County

$305,965

$305,965

 Dallas EMA

$1,357,181

$1,357,181

   Dallas County

$256,790

$256,790

 Houston EMA

$1,794,295

$1,794,295

   Harris County

$1,375,037

$1,375,037

 Ft. Worth TGA

$750,000

$750,000

   Tarrant County

$260,647

$260,647

 Austin TGA

$750,000

$750,000

   Travis County

$595,078

$595,078

   King County

$0

Washington

$0

 Seattle TGA

$850,000

$850,000

   King County

$525,522

$525,522

Puerto Rico

$0

 San Juan EMA

$850,000

$850,000

   San Juan

$0

TOTAL

$93,581,304

$48,620,394

$44,960,910
Notes: State funding amounts represent funding directly attributed to the state and not an overall state funding level inclusive of county or other funding. Funding directed to EHE Counties may be provided directly to counties, to EMAs/TGAs serving an EHE county, to the state on behalf of the county, or to Health Centers. In the case of the Ryan White grant, funding was distributed to the Eligible Metropolitan Area (EMA) or Transitional Grant Area (TGA) where the relevant EHE county is located due to the prior grantee relationship, except in the case of Hamilton Co., Ohio. Funding for Hamilton Co., Ohio was provided to the state on behalf of the county due to preexisting funding relationships. In most cases, Health Center funding was attributed to the EHE county identified in the list of eligible health centers released as part of the funding opportunity announcement. This methodology was used for 172 of the health centers funded when a single EHE county was identified. When more than one EHE county was listed as eligible, funding was attributed to the county of the city listed in the grant announcement, provided it is an EHE county. This methodology was used for 20 of the funded health centers. When the county of the city listed in the EHE grant announcement was not an EHE county and when multiple EHE counties were identified in the list of eligible health centers, funding was attributed to the most populous county identified in the eligible health center list. This methodology was used for 3 of the health centers funded.
Sources: See Links to grant announcements in Table 2 in the “grant name” column.

Table 6: Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative:
FY 2020 Funding for Phase 1 States

Jurisdiction

Total

Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Parts A & B EHE Awards

EHE -Primary Care HIV Prevention (PCHP) Awards (Provided to Health Centers)

Alabama

$2,328,321

$1,000,000

$1,328,321

Arkansas

$1,816,435

$750,000

$1,066,435

Kentucky

$1,100,689

$850,000

$250,689

Mississippi

$2,040,628

$1,000,000

$1,040,628

Missouri

$2,060,636

$1,000,000

$1,060,636

Oklahoma

$1,808,416

$750,000

$1,058,416

South Carolina

$4,038,287

$1,099,606

$2,938,681

TOTAL

$15,193,412

$6,449,606

$8,743,806

Sources: See Links to grant announcements in Table 2 in the “grant name” column.

