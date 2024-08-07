Takeaways from the 2024 International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2024)

The International AIDS Conference, organized by the International AIDS Society (IAS), is a bi-annual conference that convenes the world’s leading policymakers, researchers, and community advocates, including people living with or otherwise affected by HIV.

The 25th International AIDS Conference was held in Munich, Germany, from July 22nd-26th, 2024, and touched upon current debates in the HIV/AIDS community, including the crises in political will and financing as well as the opportunities afforded by recent scientific innovation.

On August 7, 2024, the CSIS Global Health Policy Center and KFF hosted a discussion reflecting on the major science and policy takeaways from the conference. Watch a recording of the event.

