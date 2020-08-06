The Veterans Health Administration’s Role During the COVID-19 Response

A new issue brief examines the role of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) during the coronavirus pandemic, and public health emergencies more broadly. The analysis finds that the VHA has provided assistance to 46 states and D.C., including treating over 270 non-veteran patients with coronavirus. The VHA has also provided additional coronavirus tests and equipment in 17 states, opened beds to non-veteran patients in 13 states, and dispatched over 750 doctors, nurses, and other staff to non-VA facilities throughout the country.

The analysis is available on the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, a partnership between the Peterson Center on Healthcare and KFF that monitors the U.S. health system’s performance on key quality and cost measures.