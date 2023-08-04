menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate

How much and why 2024 premiums are expected to grow in Affordable Care Act Marketplaces

Jared Ortaliza , Matt McGough , Meghan Salaga , Krutika Amin , and Cynthia Cox
Published: Aug 04, 2023

This analysis of insurers’ preliminary rate filings shows that ACA Marketplace insurers are requesting a median premium increase of 6% for 2024. Insurers cite price increases for medical care and prescription drugs as a key driver of premium growth in 2024, In addition to inflation’s impact on medical costs, insurers point to growth in the utilization of health care, which fell in 2020 but has since returned to more normal levels.

Insurers’ proposed rate changes – most of which fall between 2% and 10% – may change during the review process. Although most Marketplace enrollees receive subsidies and are not expected to face these added costs, premium increases could result in higher federal spending on subsidies.

The analysis can be found on the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.

Topics

Tags

Also of Interest

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.