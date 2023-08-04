How much and why 2024 premiums are expected to grow in Affordable Care Act Marketplaces

This analysis of insurers’ preliminary rate filings shows that ACA Marketplace insurers are requesting a median premium increase of 6% for 2024. Insurers cite price increases for medical care and prescription drugs as a key driver of premium growth in 2024, In addition to inflation’s impact on medical costs, insurers point to growth in the utilization of health care, which fell in 2020 but has since returned to more normal levels.

Insurers’ proposed rate changes – most of which fall between 2% and 10% – may change during the review process. Although most Marketplace enrollees receive subsidies and are not expected to face these added costs, premium increases could result in higher federal spending on subsidies.

The analysis can be found on the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.