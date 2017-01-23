New Resource Explains the Impact of the Mexico City Policy

On January 23, President Donald Trump reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which stipulates that in order to receive U.S. global health funding, foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) must certify that they will not perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning using funds from any source. A new explainer from the Kaiser Family Foundation looks at the history of the policy and its impact.

Since it was announced by the Reagan administration in 1984, the Mexico City Policy has usually been applied under Republican presidents and rescinded under Democratic presidents. It has been in place for 17 of the past 32 years.