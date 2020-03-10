New Online Resource Tracks Donor Funding for Coronavirus Response

A new KFF resource compiles publicly available information on donor funding for the global novel coronavirus response. Donors have begun providing support to China and other low- and middle-income countries, but currently there is no centralized repository to track this information.

Through March 9, donors have pledged over $8.3 billion in financial support for the COVID-19 response. This includes donor assistance provided directly to countries as well as their contributions to the World Health Organization. The vast majority of the funding was provided by donor governments (including the U.S.), the World Bank, and other multilateral organizations. It does not include funding from governments for their own domestic response efforts or commitments focused on economic stimulus or recovery efforts related to the outbreak.

The tracker will be updated as more information becomes available.