KFF and Global Health Council Present a Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19 Response in Low- and Middle-Income Countries
KFF, in partnership with the Global Health Council (GHC), presents a discussion on Tuesday, April 28 from 12 – 1 pm ET, on the challenges and opportunities of resource mobilization in response to COVID-19 in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Speakers will share updates on how COVID-19 is impacting global health programs and review recent data of COVID-19 funding trends. This is the third discussion in the GHC conversation series on COVID-19.
Speakers:
- Jennifer Kates, Senior Vice President and Director of Global Health & HIV Policy, KFF
- Loyce Pace, President & Executive Director of Global Health Council
- Remarks from selected GHC member organizations, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF), Medtronic Foundation, and World Vision
Agenda
- Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on LMICs and funding to address it
- How organizations and corporations are responding to the impact of COVID-19 on global health programs in LMICs
- Remarks from invited guest, Dr. Kenneth Staley, U.S. Global Malaria Coordinator and head of the USAID COVID-19 taskforce (TBD)
Register for the Webinar Here
Visit our special coronavirus topic page for all KFF’s resources.
The Global Health Council is the leading membership organization supporting and connecting advocates, implementers and stakeholders around global health priorities worldwide.
Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.