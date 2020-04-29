KFF and Global Health Council Present a Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19 Response in Low- and Middle-Income Countries
KFF, in partnership with the Global Health Council (GHC), presented a discussion on Tuesday, April 28 from 12 – 1 pm ET about the challenges and opportunities of resource mobilization in response to COVID-19 in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Speakers shared updates on how COVID-19 is impacting global health programs and reviewed recent data of COVID-19 funding trends. This was the third discussion in the GHC conversation series on COVID-19.
A recording of the webinar is available here.
Speakers:
- Michele Sumilas, Executive Director, Bread for the World, Global Health Council Vice Chair
- Jennifer Kates, Senior Vice President and Director of Global Health & HIV Policy, KFF
- Loyce Pace, President & Executive Director of Global Health Council
- Paurvi Bhatt, President, Medtronic Foundation
- Dr. Gloria Ekpo, Senior Technical Advisor for HIV & AIDS, World Vision
- Charles (Chip) Lyons, President & CEO, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- Nidhi Bouri, Deputy Executive Director & Chief of Staff, USAID COVID-19 Taskforce
The Global Health Council is the leading membership organization supporting and connecting advocates, implementers and stakeholders around global health priorities worldwide.
Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.